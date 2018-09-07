Minister Stuart Young Says All Is Normal At Schools Today, Amid Opposition’s “Irresponsible” Call for Strike Action.

All of the reports suggest that all is normal in Trinidad and Tobago despite a call for public servants to stay home to rest and reflect.

This is the word from Minister of Communications Stuart Young.

Speaking in an interview this morning the Minister said that despite what he labeled the irresponsible call by the Union and the Opposition, employees still turned up for work.

He revealed that there is one disappointing factor as it pertains to today, and it lies with the absence of teachers at learning institutions.

