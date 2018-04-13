Minister Stuart Young’s Step Daughter Reportedly Kidnapped.

UPDATE:

Police have revealed that a $100,000 ransom demand has been made for the safe return of 24-year-old Kristianya Sankar- the step daughter of Minister in the Ministry of Legal Affairs, Stuart Young.

Reports this evening that the step daughter of the Minister in the Ministry of Legal Affairs, Stuart Young, has been kidnapped. Police have confirmed the incident.

The kidnapping reportedly took place at around 7:15pm in Diego Martin. Kristianya Sankar is said to have been at the home of her ex boyfriend when two armed men, grabbed her and sped away in a white panel van.

Anyone with information on the matter, is asked to call CRIME STOPPERS AT 800-TIPS (8477). This is a developing story.

