Ministry of Education Looking into School Security Arrangements.

Minister in the Ministry of Education Lovell Francis says that security measures at the nation’s schools is now high on the Ministry’s agenda.

Speaking with News Power Now this morning, Francis said that the Ministry is aware of several security incidents at learning institutions in the country.

He said the security of students is the main focus of the Education Ministry, adding that by law the ministry is responsible for the safety of students even before the education of them.

He highlighted that each school is outfitted with security personnel.

Minister Francis disclosed that security arrangements at various schools will be reviewed.

He further revealed that all schools in East Port of Spain are outfitted with a full complement of security officers.

Earlier this week residents of the area embarked on protest action, forcing the early closure of at least one Primary School in that area.

