Chairman of NH International, Emile Elias, cites financing issues as one of the factors responsible for the slow start of the first public\private partnership housing project in the country.

He made the comment during a tour of the Mahogany Court project at Mount Hope Tuesday.

Mr. Elias explained that although funding challenges impacted the venture, he remains confident that it will be completed on time.

