Money Laundering Affecting T&T And the Caribbean, Admits Permanent Secretary.

Permanent Secretary in the Office of the Prime Minister, Bernadette Coroma, says this country and the Caribbean have not escaped the effects of money laundering and counter financing of terrorism.

She made the comment while addressing the opening a conference held in Tobago on Monday which focused on the issue.

Ms. Coroma admitted that this topic is one that holds great significance for the region.

Meanwhile, Chief Secretary of the Tobago House of Assembly, Kelvin Charles, said he hopes the conference will be able to come up with measures to address terrorist activities and incidents of money laundering.

