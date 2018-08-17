Monsoon Floods Kill Over 300 People in India.

Monsoon floods in the southern Indian state of Kerala has left at least 324 people dead. Authorities say it is the worst flooding experienced in 10 years.

The BBC reports India’s monsoon season started in June, but the death toll in Kerala has soared in the last 24 hours.

Rescuers are battling torrential rains to save residents, with more than 200,000 people left homeless in camps.

The state government said many of those who died were crushed under debris caused by landslides.

With more rains predicted and a red alert in place, Kerala’s main airport is expected to remain shut until August 26th.

Hundreds of troops have been deployed to rescue those caught up in the flooding.

Helicopters have been airlifting people marooned by the flooding to safety, with photographs and footage emerging from the area showing elderly people and children being rescued.

