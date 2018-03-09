More Emphasis Must Be Placed on Parenting Training Says Domestic Violence Activist.

Founder of the Trinidad & Tobago Coalition against Domestic Violence, Diana Mahabir Wyatt, is of the view that more emphasis should be placed on s

Founder of the Trinidad & Tobago Coalition against Domestic Violence, Diana Mahabir Wyatt, is of the view that more emphasis should be placed on strong parental training.

She suggested that this idea should be even introduce in the Secondary school system.

Speaking in a News Power interview this afternoon on the occasion of International Women’s Day, Mrs. Mahabir Wyatt said the idea has been put forward in the past but has not be taken a step further.

She also noted that unwanted children who are born into relationships where the parents are not ready to take on the responsibilities that come with this is another area of concern.

