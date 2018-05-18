Morgan Job’s Funeral Takes Place Today at 2pm.

The funeral the late Dr. Morgan Owen Job, is carded for today at 2pm at the Trinity Cathedral Port of Spain.

Job was diagnosed with stage four pancreatic cancer in late March and was given six months to live by doctors.

He was a Minister of Tobago Affairs and the Minister of Finance, Planning and Development in the Pandayadministration, an economist, writer and radio personality right here on Power 102.1fm.

Job had published several books on political and economic reform and spent much of his life trying to change the culture of Trinidad and Tobago by educating and uplifting the minds of his fellow citizens.

Tributes begin at 2pm sharp. Order of service begins at 2:30pm and ends at 4pm.

The memorial service will be 40 days later at the Scarborough Anglican Church Tobago.

