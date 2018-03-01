Morvant Youth Appears In Court Charged with Fellow Youth’s Murder.

A Morvant man has appeared before a Port- of- Spain Magistrate, charged with the murder of Jamari Joseph, which occurred on February 17th. 22- year

22- year-old Kadeem Samuel, a labourer, of Paradise Heights, Morvant, was also charged with possession of firearm and possession of ammunition, when he appeared before Magistrate Maria Busby Earle-Caddle, in the Port of Spain 8th Magistrates’ Court, today.

The matter was adjourned to Friday March 23rd.

20- year- old Mr. Joseph of Oliver Street, Morvant, was standing along Matapal Street, Morvant, on February 17th when he was approached by a gunman who shot at him several times. The victim sustained multiple gunshot wounds about the body and was taken to the Port -of- Spain General Hospital, where he died.

Investigations were supervised by Insp. Christopher Fuentes and Insp. Shaun Craig, of Homicide Bureau of Investigations, Region 2, while Samuel was charged by PC Noel Wren, on Tuesday following advice received from Deputy Director of Public Prosecutions, Joan Honore-Paul, on that same day.

