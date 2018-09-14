Mother and Child, First Casualties of Hurricane Florence.

A mother and her infant child were killed in Wilmington, North Carolina, after a tree fell on their house, Wilmington Police Department confirmed in a tweet.

“WPD can confirm the first two fatalities of Hurricane #Florence in Wilmington. A mother and infant were killed when a tree fell on their house. The father was transported to NHRMC with injuries.”

These are the first known storm-related deaths due to Hurricane Florence.

FLIGHTS CANCELLED

Meanwhile American Airlines announced it canceled 340 flights on Friday. Another 210 flights are canceled on Saturday, and 100 are canceled Sunday.

Yesterday, Delta announced it canceled 150 Friday flights ahead of Hurricane Florence.

Hurricane Florence’s sustained winds have weakened to 75 mph, just 2 mph away from being downgraded to a tropical storm, according to the 2 p.m. ET advisory from the National Hurricane Center.

Still, Florence continues to bring life-threatening storm surges, hurricane-force wind gusts, and catastrophic flooding across North and South Carolina.

Florence is located 35 miles west-southwest of Wilmington, North Carolina and is moving west at 5 mph. The storm is forecast to slowly move farther inland and then turn toward the north over the coming days.

