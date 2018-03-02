Motorists Assured Lady Young Road Will Be Reopened in the Shortest Possible Time.

Head of the ODPM Captain Neville Wint is today advising that everything is being done to ensure that the situation on the Lady Young Road is treated w

Head of the ODPM Captain Neville Wint is today advising that everything is being done to ensure that the situation on the Lady Young Road is treated with effectively, and expeditiously.

The Lady Young Road was opened to motorists this morning between the hours of 5 – 9am today, and the Priority Bus Route remains opened from Morvant Junction to Abattoir Road.

Captain Wint also sought to address concerns of the safety of the Lady Young Road.

The closure of the Lady Young Road resulted in some chaos with traffic pile ups in many arteries in and out of Port- of- Spain yesterday.

There were also reports of robberies in some areas.

Captain Wint said that a short timeline could be anticipated before the reopening of the Lady Young Road.

