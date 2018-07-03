Movie Town Employee Stabbed. Attacker Arrested.

An employee at Movie Towne, Port-of-Spain was stabbed while at work yesterday.

The incident occurred just before 8 pm.

According to Loop TT, the victim was working behind the counter of the concession area when a man jumped over the counter and attacked her with a large knife.

She reportedly received several non-life-threatening injuries including a minor stab wound to the hand.

She was reportedly attended to by a physician who was in the cinema at the time of the incident.

The suspect, meanwhile, was detained just minutes after the attack.

MovieTowne was temporarily closed and News Power Now is yet to receive a comment on the incident from Movie Towne management.

