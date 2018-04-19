MP For Mayaro Calls for Local Government Minister to Release Funding for Sargassum Seaweed Clean Up.

Member of Parliament for Mayaro, Rushton Paray is calling on the Minister of Local Government and Rural Development Senator Kazim Hosein to take decisive action in releasing funding to the Mayaro Rio Claro Regional Corporation to assist with a Sargassum Cleanup Campaign.

He claims that alternative uses of the Sargassum Seaweed continues to be evasive and unavailable, thus removal and disposal is the only alternative at this time.

The fishing and tourism asset have been under severe attack since the Easter Vacation due to the Sargassum invasion.

The business sector in Mayaro is still reeling from a less that active Easter Vacation period and the sector continue to suffer as scores of visitors stay away from hotels and guesthouses along the Mayaro coastline, said the representative.

