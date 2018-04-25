Municipal Police Working with Faulty Firearms? Matter Being Addressed.

Municipal police officers are today being assured that reports that they have been working with faulty firearms are being addressed.

On Sunday, the Trinidad and Tobago Newsday reported that the officers were working with faulty weapons and have been calling for replacements since November.

Responding to an urgent question in the Senate on Tuesday, Rural Development and Local Government Minister Kazim Hosein outlined the importance of ensuring that the municipal police officers are outfitted with the necessary equipment to protect and serve members of the public.

He noted that a system is in place to allow for the acquisition of new firearms and assured that the steps are being followed to ensure that the concerns are addressed.

The Minister also addressed why the firearms weren’t provided earlier since officers made the request in November 2017.

He said that the name of the provider had to be submitted to the Commissioner of Police with the request for clearance to purchase firearms.

In the case of the Chaguanas Police, the first request was lost by the office of the commissioner of police and a new request was submitted in November 2017 but without the name of the provider.

The inspector of the Chaguanas Corporation he revealed was contacted yesterday to submit the name of the provider so the process could be completed.

