Muslim Executive Speaks to Reference Made to Muslims in Anti Terrorism Bill.

Executive Member of the A Sunnat ul Jammat Association Trinidad and Tobago, Harold Khan, is hoping that the state considers several recommendations put forward by the Association on the Anti-Terrorism Bill.

Mr. Khan speaking during the State of the Nation Programme on Power 102.1FM this afternoon said he is not of the view that Muslims locally are targeted by the government.

However, Mr. Khan noted that in the proposed legislation, reference was made of Muslim entities and this can be perceived in a negative light.

Mr. Khan also cited the issue of separation of powers claiming that it can be exploited.

