Naparima MP Calls Minister Stuart Young an OJT in National Security Ministry. Calls for Immediate Answers.

The Member of Parliament for Naparima has called on the Prime Minister to tell the country the basis on which he has appointed Stuart Young as Minister of National Security, replacing Edmund Dillon.

In a statement issued on Monday, Rodney Charles said the appointment was made like a thief in the night, that Young is now an OJT in a ministry that requires strategic policy guidance, leadership and management experience, none of which Mr. Young has been known to have any experience in.

Charles is the Opposition spokesman on National Security. He also wondered where will the minister find the time to shoulder the responsibilities of his two other portfolios, that of Minister of Communications and Minister in the Office of the Prime Minister.

He called on the Prime Minister also, to tell the country of any success Minister Young has delivered to date, that will provide any comfort to citizens, that he has what it takes to address the plethora of very urgent challenges affecting the war on crime, the prisons services, in immigration, the Coast Guard and the Defence Force.

He said Stuart Young has failed as a performer in the Cabinet, adding that his only qualifications to date, as that of a talker in the parliament, and a strong supporter of anti-gang legislation has proved ineffective thus far.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Telegram

WhatsApp

Print

More

LinkedIn

Reddit



Pinterest

