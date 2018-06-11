National Crime Prevention Program Rolls out At Month’s End. Chaguanas Among Pilot Communities.

Tobago, Chaguanas and Diego Martin are the pilot communities which will benefit from the first phase of the National Crime Prevention Programme that will be launched at the end of this month by the Ministry of National Security.

In the initiative a bottom up approach will be used with the forming a council made of representatives from various organizations aimed at getting the support from persons in the communities.

News Power Now’s Gregory Mc Burnie who attended a seminar on the concept today and said it is aimed at empowering communities, mobilise residents, forge partnerships and reduce crime through changing attitudes of those in affected communities.

He provided further highlights on the reason behind this initiative

