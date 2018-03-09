National Gender Policy Must Be Implemented with Urgency Suggests UWI Lecturer.

Lecturer at the Institute for Gender and Development Studies at the University of the West Indies St Augustine Campus, Dr. Angelique Nickson, is sugge

Lecturer at the Institute for Gender and Development Studies at the University of the West Indies St Augustine Campus, Dr. Angelique Nickson, is suggesting that the state move with urgency to implement a national gender policy.

She made the proposal during Power 102.1fm’s Special Programme this afternoon to mark today’s observance of International Women’s Day.

Dr. Nickson said although the issue has been in the public domain before, the time has come to put talk into action through legislation on this topic.

The UWI lecturer also reflected on the service and advocacy, spanning over fifty years, of Dr. Hazel Brown on gender based issues.

