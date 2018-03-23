National Security Minister Assures His Ministerial Portfolio Has Not Been Compromised in Light of US Court Matter.

National Security Minister, Edmund Dillon, is insisting that his ministerial portfolio has not been compromised in light of a legal matter of which is he is involved, in a New York Court.

In the House of Representatives this afternoon, Minister Dillon was asked by Member of Parliament for Oropouche East, Dr Roodal Moonilal, to inform the parliament whether he was involved in a matter in a New York Court involving the allegations of exploitation, abuse and fraud.

The Opposition through Chaguanas West MP Ganga Singh and Naparima MP, Rodney Charles continued to pose questions to Minister Dillon on the matter at hand.

