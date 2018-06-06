National Security Minister Condemns Vigilante Justice that Ended in Death.

Minister of National Security Edmund Dillon is encouraging all citizens to respect the rule of law when attempting to execute a citizen’s arrest.

Minister Dillon also offered condolences to the family of Ashdale Mc Hutchinson and condemned the fatal attack on him.

He noted in this case that, prior to making a citizen’s arrest, law enforcement personnel should have been immediately alerted rather than residents resorting to taking the matter into their own hands.

In a media release issued, Minister Dillon explained that citizens have the power under the Criminal Law Act to make a citizen’s arrest in two instances: if a person is in the act of committing an arrestable or serious offense, or was witnessed committing an offence.

It added that anything outside of these parameters would be considered illegal, especially if assault is involved.

Minister Dillon called on citizens to work closely with law enforcement to police their respective communities in an effort to reduce crime and lawlessness.

