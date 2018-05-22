National Security Minister Gets Crime Update.

National Security Minister, Edmund Dillon, gets updates from Divisional Commanders of the Police Service with the highest murder rates in the country.

The Minister called the meeting to be brought up to date on strategies currently being pursued at the various divisions in the fight against crime.

It also served to clarify the support and resources needed by the TTPS from the Ministry of National Security.

In a media release this afternoon the Ministry explained that the Divisional Heads reported on the recent strides made in their respective Divisions, which included: Improvement in the detection rate, firearm seizures; surveillance and monitoring mechanisms as well as evidence–gathering; police Mobile and foot patrols as well as Joint Police/Army patrols in areas across the country.

Other areas reported on were community engagement initiatives aimed at reducing violent crimes, gang activity and youth offending; and ongoing crime prevention projects in partnership with Non-Governmental Organizations, International Agencies and the general public.

The release said the meeting also focused on proposed strategies for the upgrade of existing technological systems to assist in intelligence-gathering and crime detection.

Methods to increase synergies and information-sharing among networks consistent with Government’s inter-agency approach to crime prevention were also discussed.

Minister Dillon shared his strategic thrust in treating with crime and criminality, utilising the five pillars of Prediction, Deterrence, Detection, Prosecution and Rehabilitation.

