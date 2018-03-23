Power102FM

National Security Minister Makes Admissions Of Porous Borders. Says T&T Is An Easy Drug Hub.

The United States Government has reinforced its commitment to continue working with Trinidad and Tobago and the rest of the Caribbean on regulating drug trafficking.

Representative of the US Embassy, John McIntyre spoke at the 24th Annual Regional Drug Commanders Conference which was held in Tobago on Tuesday morning said that the US has invested a certain amount of money to tackle drug trafficking.

McIntyre later explained why the Conference was of great importance.

National Security Minister, Retired Major General Edmund Dillon, said T&T’s borders are easily being used to traffic drugs, guns and people.

27 countries participated in the conference.

