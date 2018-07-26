National Security Minister Remains Mum on CoP Pick.

Minister of National Security, Edmund Dillon, has refused to confirm or deny the newspaper report that the government favour’s Gary Griffith as the country’s next Commissioner of Police.

Speaking during today’s edition of the special programme In-focus, here on Power 102fm, Minister was asked by host Tony Fraser, whether the report, carried in last Sunday’s Express newspaper was correct.

That report quoted sources as saying that theGovernment will support Griffith’s nomination for the position.

When asked by host Tony Fraser to say whether or not this was so, the Minister would not be drawn.

The matter will be the only business to be discussed when the House of Representatives meets again next Monday, according to a notice from the Parliament today.

This will be the fourth time the parliament will reconvene from its recess to discuss another nomination for the position of Commissioner of Police.

Since the report was carried on Sunday, there has been robust discussion in the public with opinion sharply divided on the issue of this possibility.

So far government has refused to support any of the three nominees whose names have come forward thus far, on different grounds. These included the current Acting Commissioner, Stephen Williams, and deputy Commissioners Harold Phillip and Deodat Dulalchan.

While it has cited different reasons for rejecting each of these nominations, the government’s overall position has been that the Police Service Commission’s process for selection and the production of a merit list was flawed.

On that basis alone, widespread questions have been swirling on the notion that the government would favour Griffith’s nomination.

Some callers to the programme tried to draw the minister out, but he held his ground.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Telegram

WhatsApp

Print

More

LinkedIn

Reddit



Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...