New Chairman Appointed to Board of Directors of Tobago Health Authority.

The Tobago Regional Health Authority announces that Ingrid Melville has been appointed as the new Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Tobago Regional Health Authority.

It says Dr. Hazel Carter Strachan has been appointed Deputy Chairman and Director of Personnel Management and Industrial Relations.

Other members on the TRHA Board are Dr. David Santana, Inez Gill, Winfield Quamina, Tineesia Brebnor, Carlos Waldron, Stanford Callendar and Ken Jones.

Chief Secretary of the Tobago House of Assembly, Kelvin Charles and Secretary of Health Wellness and Family Development, Dr. Agatha Carrington presented the instruments of appointment to new Board of Directors of the TRHA at a ceremony held at the Conference Room of the Division of Health, Wellness and Family Development today.

