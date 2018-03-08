New Children’s Court Described As Significant for Adjudication of Children’s Cases.

Resident Co-ordinator United Nations Development Programme in Trinidad and Tobago Richard Blewitt, has commended this country for the establishment of

Located at Elizabeth Street, St. Clair, the court is a subdivision of the new Family and Children’s Division of the High Court, created to treat with all family and children’s matters.

Speaking at the opening ceremony of the facility this week, Mr. Blewitt welcomed its inauguration, saying it was significant especially amid the current challenging financial times.

Attorney General, Faris Al Rawi, described the venture as a significant one.

Meanwhile, Chief Justice, Ivor Archie, said the development is a turning point in the adjudication of cases involving children.

