New CNMG Board Appointed With Lisa Agard At The Helm. TTT Returns in A Few Weeks, Says Minister.

The Ministry of Communications has announced that a new board of directors has been appointed for the Caribbean New Media Group (CNMG). The newly appointed members include:

-Lisa Agard – Chairman

-Karen Lynch – Member

-Dr. Rita Pemberton – Member

-Anthony Bullock – Member

-Nadira Lyder – Member

-Dr. Jameel Sulimani – Member

Agard has served as CEO of Guardian Media Ltd., Executive Vice President of Mobile Services and Vice President of Legal of TSTT, and Executive Director of Massy Communications. Dr. Pemberton serves as Head of Department and Senior Lecturer in the History Department at the Univesity of the West Indies.

The Minister of Communications, the Honourable Stuart Young will meet with the new board to present them with their instruments of appointment and stated that he looks forward to discussing the future of the rebranded TTT.

“The launch of the rebranded TTT will be taking place in the next few weeks at which time the population can expect new local programming which we hope will revolutionize the industry and create new opportunities,” said Minister Young.

