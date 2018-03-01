Power102FM

New Ferry En Route to Hong Kong. Galleons Passage Continues Voyage to T&T.

The National Infrastructure Development Company Limited indicates that the M.V. Galleons Passage departed the shipyard in Nansha, China on Tuesday as

The National Infrastructure Development Company Limited indicates that the M.V. Galleons Passage departed the shipyard in Nansha, China on Tuesday as planned, en route to Hong Kong where it will undertake bunkering.

NIDCO in a media statement this afternoon said in so doing the vessel is required to make a stop for final release from Customs.

It explained that there has been a slight delay in clearing Customs and M.V. Galleons Passage will continue its transit to Hong Kong on Thursday at 7:45pm, a journey of less than four hours.

The statement noted that a weekly update will be given by the NIDCO as the vessel continues its voyage to Trinidad and Tobago.

