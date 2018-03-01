New Ferry En Route to Hong Kong. Galleons Passage Continues Voyage to T&T.

The National Infrastructure Development Company Limited indicates that the M.V. Galleons Passage departed the shipyard in Nansha, China on Tuesday as

NIDCO in a media statement this afternoon said in so doing the vessel is required to make a stop for final release from Customs.

It explained that there has been a slight delay in clearing Customs and M.V. Galleons Passage will continue its transit to Hong Kong on Thursday at 7:45pm, a journey of less than four hours.

The statement noted that a weekly update will be given by the NIDCO as the vessel continues its voyage to Trinidad and Tobago.

