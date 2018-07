Minister Garcia, says from September this year all schools will be guided by the revised National School Code of Conduct.

Minister Garcia explains that the revised Code seeks to ensure the incorporation of new legislation relating to the influence of social media and the internet on behaviour and performance.

Mr Garcia made the announcement in the parliament on Tuesday afternoon adding that there was input from the various stakeholders.

