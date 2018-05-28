New Panday Party Could Work in Favour of PNM, Suggests UNC Stalwart.

UNC Member of Parliament for Barataria/San Juan, Fuad Khan is expressing concern that the party being formed by Mikela Panday could work in the PNM’s favour.

Ms. Panday held an open forum meeting last week Sunday, at Gaston Court, Chaguanas, to discuss the formation of a new political party.

At the forum it was confirmed that in the coming weeks the former UNC MP and her supporters will form a new party.

Speaking this morning on TV6, Dr Khan argued that a viable third party would split the opposition vote resulting in the PNM taking advantage.

Dr. Khan who himself sits in what is considered to be a marginal seat said historically, a third party never works in the opposition’s favour when the PNM is in power.

Dr. Khan also refused to rule out an opposition coalition for the 2020 general election.

He suggested that while the UNC and some of its former members may have differing views and opinions, the one thing they do have in common is that they want to see the PNM out of power.

