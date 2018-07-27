New Photos of Maxie Cuffie Emerge, Suggesting His Return to T&T.

Pictures have surfaced on social media which purport to show Government Minister Maxie Cuffie back in Trinidad and Tobago.

Minister Cuffie suffered what was only described by the Government as a “medical episode” last year and has since spent several months hospitalized abroad seeking treatment.

The episode is believed to be a stroke, his second in several years.

His absence from the country prompted a call by some that he be removed as a Government Minister as he was unable to perform the duties required of him.

In the pictures, he is flanked by Labour Minister Jennifer Baptiste-Primus who is holding his hand as he appears to be exiting an airplane.

In another picture, he is seated in what appears to be the VIP lounge of the Piarco International Airport.

