New Study Finds Men Who Wear Boxers Have Higher, Healthier Sperm Count.

Fifty-three percent of the men typically wore boxers. And these men, the authors found, had a sperm concentration that was on average 25 percent higher than men who said they stuck to jockeys, briefs, or bikinis. They also had a total sperm count an average 17 percent higher, as well as more mobile sperm. And interestingly enough, the boxer men also had lower levels of follicle stimulating hormone (FSH), which helps regulate fertility. These differences were still apparent after accounting for factors like age or their level of physical activity.
The researchers theorize that FSH levels were higher in men who wore close-fitting underwear because their bodies were trying to compensate for the lower sperm count.
Author, Jorge Chavarro, an associate professor of nutrition and epidemiology at the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health explained that beyond providing additional evidence that underwear choices may impact fertility, the study provides evidence, for the first time, that a seemingly random lifestyle choice could have profound impacts on hormone production in men at both the level of the testis and the brain.
The study was published on Wednesday in the journal Human Reproduction.
“These results point to a relatively easy change that men can make when they and their partners are seeking to become pregnant.”- Lead author Lidia Mínguez-Alarcón
