Neymar Could be Out if The Game For 3 Months. Here’s Why.

Paris Saint-Germain star Neymar could miss the rest of the season after undergoing surgery on a foot fracture.

“The (recovery) period will be around two-and-a-half to three months,” Rodrigo Lasmar, Brazil’s team doctor, said on Thursday, according to Agence France-Presse.

If the timetable is accurate, Neymar could expect a return to action in the second half of May. PSG’s last scheduled match is May 19.

The 26-year-old would then face a race to be fit in time for the start of Brazil’s World Cup campaign on June 17.

Earlier this week, Neymar’s father estimated that his son would need six-to-eight weeks to recover.

PSG, in conjunction with officials from the Brazilian national team, made the tough decision to proceed with the operation after exhausting all of their options.

“There was no doubt left regarding the treatment. We were unanimous in agreeing that it would have to be surgical treatment,” Lasmar added. “More conservative treatment, without surgery, would present a far greater risk for refracture. We can’t run that risk.”

Neymar suffered an ankle sprain and a hairline fracture of the fifth metatarsal in his right foot toward the end of PSG’s 3-0 win over Marseille last weekend, prompting fears that he would miss the club’s do-or-die Champions League clash against Real Madrid.

PSG manager Unai Emery had retained some hope that he could count on Neymar for that crucial contest, but the Spaniard’s optimism has now been dashed.

Surgery will take place in Belo Horizonte, Brazil, under the supervision of Lasmar. Neymar was pictured in a wheelchair following his cross-Atlantic flight to his homeland.

SOURCE: The Score

