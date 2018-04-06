Neymar Puckers Up with On Again, Off Again girlfriend Bruna-Marquezine in Brazil.

Paris Saint-Germain and Brazil talisman Neymar is never one to shy away from public displays of affection and he could barely keep his hands off girlfriend Bruna Marquezine on Friday.

The pair were attending a Thiago Gagliasso play at the Laura Alvim theatre in Rio de Janeiro when they were photographed locking lips for a kiss.

Having reconciled their relationship on New Year’s Eve in Brazil, the pair appear more loved-up than ever before as he looks to enjoy life off the pitch having been sidelined with an ankle issue.

Wearing a black t-shirt and donning a Spongebob Squarepants cap, Neymar cut a relaxed figure alongside Marquezine with their rollercoaster relationship at its best point for months.

He announced the end of his relationship with Marquezine shortly before he completed his move to PSG from Barcelona last summer. It was the third time the pair had split during a five-year relationship.

According to reports in the Brazilian media at the time, the reason for the split was because the star footballer had asked his on-off-girlfriend of five years to marry him.

SOURCE: Mail Online.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

LinkedIn

Reddit

Pinterest

Telegram

Print

WhatsApp

Skype

Pocket

