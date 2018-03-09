No Further Financial Assistance from Government for Minister Maxie Cuffie, Says Stuart Young.

Minister in the Office of the Prime Minister, Stuart Young, reveals that the government will not be paying any future medical bills incurred by Mi

Minister in the Office of the Prime Minister, Stuart Young, reveals that the government will not be paying any future medical bills incurred by Minister of Public Administration and Communication, Maxie Cuffie.

Last month in the House of Representatives Prime Minister Dr. Keith Rowley said over $2million TT dollars was paid by government toward medical expenses for Minister Cuffie who fell ill in September 2017.

However, speaking at the weekly post cabinet news briefing held at the Diplomatic Center Minister Young pointed out that a request has been made for additional money to assist in the payment of Minister Cuffie’s medical expenses.

Minister Young said the government has a limit to which it can help Minister Cuffie cover his medical costs.

