Public Utilities Minister, Robert Le Hunte, says he is not aware of any threats from the Postal Workers Union to embark on ‘widespread industrial action.

Questioned on the matter in the Senate Thursday , Minister LeHunte explained that the management of TTPOST continues to be discussions with the union which represents postal workers on a number of issues.

