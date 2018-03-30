Power102FM

No Vending on Charlotte Street from April.

The Port of Spain City Corporation has taken a decision to stop street vending along Charlotte Street next month to restructure the programme and restore order and control.

Deputy Mayor of Port- of- Spain, Hillian Morean, speaking with reporters on the issue this week said the period will also be used to focus on cleaning the streets.

He explained that the Corporation has received several complaints about illegal vending as well as concerns from citizens, businesses and various authorities such as the Fire Service.

 

