North West Regional Health Authority Dismisses Viral Allegation of Woman Found Alive in Hospital Fridge.

The North West Regional Health Authority (NWRHA) is today responding to a post currently circulating on social media alleging that an Arima woman is recovering at hospital, after being found alive by a worker, in a fridge at the Port-of- Spain General Hospital mortuary.

In a media release the NWRHA stated that it reviewed its records and is advising that the information is untrue, unsubstantiated and mischievous.

The media release noted that the NWRHA remains committed to the provision of quality health care and the distribution of pertinent, timely and accurate information regarding our operations.

Yesterday international media reported on a South African woman who was recovering in hospital after being discovered alive in a mortuary fridge.

The woman was taken to Carletonville morgue, in Gauteng province, having been declared dead by paramedics following a road accident.

Ambulance company Distress Alert said she had shown “no form of life”, South Africa’s TimesLive website reports, but when a morgue worker returned to check on the body in the fridge, he found the woman was breathing.

An official has confirmed to the BBC the woman is now being treated in a hospital east of Johannesburg after being referred by forensics officers. She has not been named.

An investigation into the incident is being carried out, with the family demanding answers.

