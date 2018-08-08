North West Regional Health Authority Reports Guardian Newspaper to Media Complaints Council.

The North Central Regional Health Authority is concerned about several reports highlighted by The Guardian newspaper.

In a media release on Tuesday, the NCRHA said the report on former an Under 19 striker’s cancer diagnosis was inaccurate. The report was carried in Tuesday’s edition of the paper. The release said the headline which read, “Cancer strikes former Under-19 cricketer – HELP ME WALK AGAIN,” raises concerns about the Authority’s reputation.

For example, it said: The report claims that Michael Powell lost half of his right foot to cancer. The report also claims that Michael Powell requires emergency surgery. The article claims that Mr. Powell requires 6 pints of A+ blood for the surgery and that the NCRHA has a shortage of this blood-type.

Contradicting each of these claims, the Authority listed the following, as matters of fact :

Cancer has not been diagnosed in any patient with that name “who lost half of their right foot” currently being treated by the NCRHA.

Surgery has not been scheduled for any patient with that name currently being treated by the NCRHA,

And Blood is not being sought to provide care for any patient with that name currently being treated by the NCRHA.

The NCRHA has reported the matter to the Media Complaints Council.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Telegram

WhatsApp

Print

More

LinkedIn

Reddit



Pinterest

