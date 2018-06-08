ODM Launches Hurricane Preparedness eGuide 2018.

The Office of Disaster Preparedness and Management hosted a Media Seminar, themed “Strengthening the Role of Media in Disaster Risk Management” at the National Emergency Operations Centre, Mausica this week.

Media practitioners from various media houses were in attendance to learn about the role and responsibilities of various Disaster Risk Management agencies and obtained a preview of the Hurricane Preparedness eGuide.

At the media seminar, the ODPM officially launched its Hurricane Preparedness eGuide 2018.

The eGuide aims to support preparedness and mitigation activities across Trinidad and Tobago.

It outlines the various actions persons should perform to be prepared before, during and after a Hurricane.

The ODPM encourages all citizens to establish a written Hurricane Plan, to build an emergency kit and to engage in sandbagging if you reside in a flood-prone area.

