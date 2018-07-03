ODPM Assures It is In Full Control of Post Flood Clean Up but Admits There Is Much Inconvenience.

With no word of any solution in sight the Office of Disaster Preparedness and Management says it remains in contact with the Ministry of Rural Development and Local Government and other first responder and support agencies to ensure assistance is given where needed.

Parts of Port- of- Spain were inundated and a number of government buildings were not fit for habitation this morning. There was dislocation and inconvenience in several other parts of the country, after about 3 hours of heavy and continuous rainfall yesterday.

In a release this morning, the ODPM said the Ministry is in full control of the current situation. As a result, it said the agency will continue to monitor reports.

The impacted Municipal Corporations have been activated to coordinate response and relief efforts to affected communities, residents and businesses.

Reacting to what he described as an unusually high volume of rainfall in three hours, Minister of Works and Transport Rohan Sinanan says this affected the ability of the relevant authorities to treat with waterways throughout the country and especially downtown Port of Spain.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Telegram

WhatsApp

Print

More

LinkedIn

Reddit



Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...