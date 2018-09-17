Off Duty Police Officer Kills 21- Year-Old Bagatelle, Diego Martin Man.

Investigations are continuing into the shooting death of a 21-year-old man at Spring Drive Extension, Bagatelle, Diego Martin, on Sunday morning.

Conflicting reports have surfaced surrounding the incident.

Police reports indicate that at approximately 11 am, there was a confrontation between an officer attached to the West End Police Station and the victim, identified as Kareem Chad Hernandez.

He was subsequently shot.

Police were contacted and Hernandez was taken to the St James Medical Sciences Complex.

He was pronounced dead on arrival.

He was “well known” to police according to Loop.

However, residents are claiming otherwise.

According to a report by the Trinidad and Tobago Newsday notes that Hernandez was confronted by an off-duty officer who told him to get into an SUV.

Reports state that he walked away, and was shot in the leg.

He reportedly ran and later collapsed in the front yard of his home.

