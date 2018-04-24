Olympian Mo Farah’s Physiologist Coming for Workshops in T&T.

Renowned Sport Scientist-Physiologist and Head of Endurance at British Athletics, Dr. Barry Fudge will be in Trinidad and Tobago next week, April 30-May 4, to conduct workshops for Coaches, Athletes and Students alongside Maurisa Gibson-Bailey, Trinidad and Tobago’s only ACSM-US/BASES-UK Sports Scientist/Exercise Physiologist. As a Scientist, Gibson-Bailey has worked with local and international elite athletes.

Fudge, who has been mentoring Gibson-Bailey since 2013, leads the strategy and management of the World Class Performance system for the UK’s Endurance Running Programme, in particular the winning of medals at Olympic, World and European Championships. Most notably, Fudge is an integral part of 4-time Olympic and 5-time World Champion Mo Farah’s support team working with the athlete at every major championship since 2009. Fudge’s programme resulted in Britain’s best endurance showing since 1988 at recently held World Championships.

According to Gibson-Bailey the objectives of the one-week programme to be held in Trinidad and Tobago are three-fold – to promote sport science intervention in sport training and development, provide a primary source of knowledge for coaches and athletes that proves crucial to the structuring of coaching practice and training and to encourage and empower coaches and other sport officials including athletes and students to utilize mentoring and critical reflection to situate learning (developing and consolidating professional competencies) in practical experience.

First Citizens Bank, Gatorade, the Tobago House of Assembly and Imagine Media International Limited will support M.G. Sport and Exercise Science Consultancy to host this week at minimal cost to the participants. “I think it is important that our coaches realize their true potential and engage in continuous professional development that would allow them to grow and excel alongside their athletes, I call it.. “from Playground to Podium“ …. it’s my contribution to the future of world sport, a favourite line of the late Fidel Castro” says Gibson-Bailey, Founder & CEO of M.G. Sport and Exercise Science Consultancy.

The workshops will commence in Tobago on April 30 with a Coach & Athletes Seminar followed by a Students Roundtable on May 1. The programme will then be repeated in Trinidad on May 3 and 4, respectively.

“Students who are pursuing CXC and CAPE Physical Education should take advantage of this opportunity as well as amateur and professional athletes and their Coaches.” added Gibson-Bailey

Gibson-Bailey completed an intensive and rigorous 5-year BSc Physical Education and Sport at the International School of Physical Education and Sport, Havana, Cuba, followed by the MSc Applied Sport and Exercise Physiology, Bangor University, Wales, UK. Gibson-Bailey was recently one of 5 persons exclusively selected from a pool of world applicants to intern at the Centre of Excellence for Sport Science and Coach Education, East Tennessee State University (ETSU) – a designated US Olympic Training Site Facility.

