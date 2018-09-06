One Union Leader Says Day of Rest and Reflection Is About Much More Than Petrotrin.

Leader of the Seamen and Waterfront Workers Union, Michael Annisette, says the day of rest and reflection is about more than Petrotrin.

Speaking on CNC3 this morning, he reminded the public that the decision to take a day of rest and reflection was made long before the announcement of the closure of Petrotrin refinery.

Mr. Annisette added that furthermore, the issue at Petrotrin is not the closure of the refinery but the Government’s failure to respect the trade union by consulting with them before a decision was made.

