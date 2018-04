National Security Minister, Edmund Dillon, says three of the eighty –two Venezuelans that were repatriated on Saturday were in possession of Asylum Seeking Certificates.

However, Minister Dillon told the Senate on Tuesday that these persons later abandoned them and voluntarily agreed to return home.

He was questioned on the matter by Opposition Senator, Wade Mark.

Minister Dillon added that this country has not ratified UNHCR laws relating to refugees.

