Leader of the Opposition Kamla Persad-Bissessar, is calling for the dismissal of National Security Minister Edmund Dillon, in the wake of last night’s media reports which suggest that he has not been exonerated of fraud charges in the United States.

In a statement to the media, Mrs. Persad Bissessar said Mr. Dillon has now been proven to be a fraudster and a liar.

She added that he had the case sealed to try to hide the truth from Trinidad and Tobago.

