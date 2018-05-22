Opposition Leader Lashes Out, Saying Enough is Enough.

“Enough is enough; time for tough action on crime.” These were the words of Leader of the Opposition Kamla Persad-Bissessar, as she delivered a tribute to Christopher Mohammed, who was found murdered in St. James a few days ago.

28-year- old Mohammed worked as a sous chef aboard an oil rig and was a part-time Uber driver.

Speaking during the funeral service of Mohammed at the St. Anthony’s R.C. Church in Petit Valley the Opposition Leader lamented the loss of an outstanding young man who, she said, had a vision and had set out goals for himself and his family and did his best to ensure they were well cared for.

