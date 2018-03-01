Opposition Leader Wants By-Election for Local Government Seat in Barataria.

An appeal is being made by Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar for a by-election for the Local Government seat of Barataria, to be held soon.
This follows the death of Councillor for area, Pernell Bruno, in July last year.
Mrs. Persad-Bissessar, speaking at the UNC Monday Night political meeting urged the government not to delay on this important matter of democracy.
