Opposition Leader Wants By-Election for Local Government Seat in Barataria.

An appeal is being made by Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar for a by-election for the Local Government seat of Barataria, to be held soon.

This follows the death of Councillor for area, Pernell Bruno, in July last year.

Mrs. Persad-Bissessar, speaking at the UNC Monday Night political meeting urged the government not to delay on this important matter of democracy.

