Power102FM

Opposition MP Discounts Ministry of Works Response in Flooded Penal/Debe Area.

0

Opposition MP Discounts Ministry of Works Response in Flooded Penal/Debe Area.

Member of Parliament for Oropouche East, Dr. Roodal Moonilal says nothing much has been done by the Ministry of Works and Transport to clear drains and river courses in the Penal/Debe area.

Speaking with News Power Now this afternoon, Dr. Moonilal said he made several recommendations to the Ministry to have several infrastructural sites upgraded as to avoid rivers and drains from retaining water.

Dr. Moonilal said the business community as well as several community activists are currently on the field to assist residents who are affected by the current inclement weather conditions.

PARKING WOES
Business community anxiously awaiting new crime Plan from National Security Minister, Jack Warner…
Business Community calls for lack of Foreign Exchange to be addressed

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Loading...
Newer Post
Older Post

COMMENTS

WORDPRESS: 0

Be part of the Discussion

DISQUS: 0