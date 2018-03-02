Opposition Raises Questions on Mc Donald’s New Post and Taxpayers’ Continued Payment to Maxie Cuffy.

The opposition is today calling on the Prime Minister to tell the nation what has changed since Marlene Mc Donald’s last tenure as a Government Minist

The opposition is today calling on the Prime Minister to tell the nation what has changed since Marlene Mc Donald’s last tenure as a Government Minister to prompt her appointment.

Ms. Mc Donald was appointed as Minister in the Ministry of Public Administration and Communication yesterday, after being fired from a Ministerial post twice in the last 2 years.

Speaking to News Power Now a short while ago, Opposition MP Dr. Roodal Moonilal said her appointment raised several questions.

Dr. Moonilal added that the bigger picture surrounding Ms. Mac Donald’s appointment should be the status of the substantive Minister, Maxi Cuffie.

He noted that taxpayers’ money is still being spent to pay the salary of a man who is not able to do his job.

