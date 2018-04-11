Opposition Ready to Take Government to Court. Pre Action Protocol Letters Served.

Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar issues pre-action protocol letters to Attorney General Faris Al-Rawi, signaling her intention to challenge in the Courts, the government’s failure to declare two local government seats – Barataria and Belmont East vacant, and to advise Her Excellency to call the elections to elect new councillors.

The constituents of these two electoral districts have remained unrepresented for eight months in the case of Barataria and four months in the case of Belmont East following the unfortunate passing of the two PNM Councillors.

Chairman of the San Juan –Laventille Regional Corporation, Anthony Roberts, last year declared the Barataria district seat vacant after the death of Local Government Councillor Pernell Bruno in July.

In November the Belmont East seat was declared vacant following the death of Councillor Darryl Rajpaul.

Speaking during the United National Congress Monday Night Forum, Mrs Persad Bissessar indicated that the party will take legal action in this matter if the government state to act on it in seven days.

